Beth Dube has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Beth Dube, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Beth Dube, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, ME.
Beth Dube works at
Locations
Maine Behavioral Healthcare165 Lancaster St, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 661-6467
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I was thoroughly impressed with Beth. She is very knowledgeable and listened with great care. She had feedback that was informative and respectful to my issues. This was an initial meeting but I see nothing but improvement for my mental wellbeing with her advocating for me and treating my mental health issues.
About Beth Dube, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770764227
Frequently Asked Questions
Beth Dube accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beth Dube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Beth Dube. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Dube.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Dube, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Dube appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.