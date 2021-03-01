See All Counselors in Hagerstown, MD
Beth Chaney, LCPC

Counseling
5 (8)
Overview

Beth Chaney, LCPC is a Counselor in Hagerstown, MD. 

Beth Chaney works at Chaney Counseling Services in Hagerstown, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chaney Counseling Services
    201 Prospect Ave Ste 112, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 520-8541
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2021
    It's been difficult to find a therapist on our insurance who was accepting new patients and who even bothered to respond to our inquiry for couples counseling. Beth was once of the few who actually responded and was available to see us. While we did have a few crossed signals with scheduling, Beth was very flexile and accommodating for our appointments. She is warm and kind and brings lots of life experience to the table. I didn't find her to be aloof and patronizing as some therapists I've had. It's like talking to your aunt who will tell it like it is, but with empathy.
    Photo: Beth Chaney, LCPC
    About Beth Chaney, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407827165
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beth Chaney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Beth Chaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Beth Chaney works at Chaney Counseling Services in Hagerstown, MD. View the full address on Beth Chaney’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Beth Chaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Chaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Chaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Chaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

