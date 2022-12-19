See All Nurse Practitioners in Ft Lauderdale, FL
Beth Camhi-Greenberg

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Beth Camhi-Greenberg is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Nurse Practitioner in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Fairleigh Dickenson University and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Beth Camhi-Greenberg works at Nassberg Diabetes Associates in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Beth Camhi-greenberg
    1930 Ne 47th St, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 491-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Diabetes Management
Chronic Diabetes Management
Diabetes
Acute Diabetes Management
Chronic Diabetes Management
Diabetes

Acute Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nodular Goiter Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 19, 2022
    I have had several doctors since I was first diagnosed and she is the best of all of them. Friendly and easy to talk to. She looked at my blood sugars and was able to fix some of my prescriptions that had side affects to minimize them!
    Dec 19, 2022
    About Beth Camhi-Greenberg

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215363593
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Fairleigh Dickenson University
    Undergraduate School
    • Hofstra University
