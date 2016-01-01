Dr. Beth Arredondo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arredondo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Arredondo, PHD
Overview
Dr. Beth Arredondo, PHD is a Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA.
Dr. Arredondo works at
Locations
Ochsner Neurosciences Institute - Covington1341 Ochsner Blvd Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Beth Arredondo, PHD
- Neurology
- English
- 1184927626
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arredondo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Arredondo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Arredondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arredondo works at
Dr. Arredondo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arredondo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arredondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arredondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.