Bertha Campos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Bertha Campos, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bertha Campos, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX.
Locations
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Bayshore11476 Space Center Blvd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77059 Directions (713) 486-6325Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Bertha Campos, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1255436366
Frequently Asked Questions
Bertha Campos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bertha Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Bertha Campos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bertha Campos.
