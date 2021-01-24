Bernice Sornson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Bernice Sornson, APRN
Overview
Bernice Sornson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Bernice Sornson works at
Locations
-
1
Lexington Clinic Beaumont3085 Lakecrest Cir, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 258-8600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bernice Sornson?
Great. Discussed the issues & didn’t just throw pills at me.
About Bernice Sornson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497850796
Frequently Asked Questions
Bernice Sornson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bernice Sornson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bernice Sornson works at
6 patients have reviewed Bernice Sornson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bernice Sornson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bernice Sornson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bernice Sornson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.