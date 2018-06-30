See All Chiropractors in Biloxi, MS
Dr. Bernd Bismark, DC

Chiropractic
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Bernd Bismark, DC is a Chiropractor in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.

Dr. Bismark works at Whole Health Chiropractic Wellness Center in Biloxi, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Whole Health Chiropractic Wellness Center
    15105 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 392-8616
  2. 2
    Advanced Chiropractic Health Center
    15109 Lemoyne Blvd Ste Aa, Biloxi, MS 39532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 392-8616

Arthritis
Back Injuries
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Back Injuries
Fibromyalgia

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bernd Bismark, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1801987524
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • Denver University
