Dr. Bernard Ihrig, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernard Ihrig, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Tennessee State.
Dr. Ihrig works at
Locations
-
1
Athena Consulting1720 West End Ave Ste 240, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 320-1155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We saw Dr. Ihrig for a pre-testing evaluation and could not have been more impressed. He was thorough and direct and clear. I also found him to be compassionate and supportive.
About Dr. Bernard Ihrig, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1740345438
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt U Med Ctr
- Tennessee State
- University of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ihrig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ihrig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ihrig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ihrig works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ihrig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ihrig.
