Dr. Hershenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard Hershenberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Hershenberg, PHD is a Psychologist in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Dr. Hershenberg works at
Locations
Bernard Hershenberg Phd PA1874 Marlton Pike E Ste 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 424-7272
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr Hershenberg for 8 years and found him to be a brilliant clinician, very well read, insightful in his judgement, and skilled in his therapeutic session. He has helped me to get through very difficult times. I highly recommend him and would recommend him to family members or friends.
About Dr. Bernard Hershenberg, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Hershenberg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hershenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.