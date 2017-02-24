Bernard Corda accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bernard Corda, PSY
Overview
Bernard Corda, PSY is a Psychologist in Westbury, NY.
Bernard Corda works at
Locations
-
1
Sohail Cheema MD309 Madison St, Westbury, NY 11590 (516) 312-2735
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw Dr. Corda when I was a teenager dealing with several deaths in my family, losing a friend and trying to understand why my biological father was verbally abusive. it was more than I knew how to handle and thankfully Dr. Corda helped me and taught me how to deal and get through it all. He truly cares about his patients and is there to get you through the tough times and celebrate your achievements. I now have children of my own and will be forever grateful to Dr. Corda.
About Bernard Corda, PSY
Psychology
English
- 1518104652
Bernard Corda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
