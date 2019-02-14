See All Chiropractors in Sunrise, FL
Dr. Bernard Burton, DC

Chiropractic
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bernard Burton, DC is a Chiropractor in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS.

Dr. Burton works at Better Backs at Burton Chiropractic in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Better Backs at Burton Chiropractic
    7800 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 110, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 866-6437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Active Release Technique
Acupuncture
Cervical Decompression Therapy
Active Release Technique
Acupuncture
Cervical Decompression Therapy

Active Release Technique Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Extremity Adjusting Procedure Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 14, 2019
    I was experiencing severe neck and shoulder discomfort after years of running and stress. After my first visit with Dr. Burton, I got immediate relief. Dr. Burton discussed my initial care plan, we agreed that I would visit frequently the first few weeks and adjust accordingly. I trust Dr. Burton's experience and knowledge. I look forward to being adjusted and using different modalities with each visit. The staff is also very personable. I am so happy I found Dr. Burton in Natural Awakenings.
    Isabelle G. — Feb 14, 2019
    Dr. Bernard Burton, DC
    About Dr. Bernard Burton, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750447538
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernard Burton, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burton works at Better Backs at Burton Chiropractic in Sunrise, FL. View the full address on Dr. Burton’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.