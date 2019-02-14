Dr. Bernard Burton, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Burton, DC
Overview
Dr. Bernard Burton, DC is a Chiropractor in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS.
Locations
Better Backs at Burton Chiropractic7800 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 110, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 866-6437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I was experiencing severe neck and shoulder discomfort after years of running and stress. After my first visit with Dr. Burton, I got immediate relief. Dr. Burton discussed my initial care plan, we agreed that I would visit frequently the first few weeks and adjust accordingly. I trust Dr. Burton's experience and knowledge. I look forward to being adjusted and using different modalities with each visit. The staff is also very personable. I am so happy I found Dr. Burton in Natural Awakenings.
About Dr. Bernard Burton, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
