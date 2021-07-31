Dr. Bernard Bulcourf, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bulcourf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Bulcourf, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernard Bulcourf, PHD is a Psychologist in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Bulcourf works at
Locations
1
SIMEDHealth3305 SW 34th Cir Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 732-3110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was majorly stressing this memory evaluation test but with Dr. Bulcourf's support and wizard testing abilities the time passed quickly. He is a very proficient explainer and answered every question thoroughly. In spite of my memory deficits and slow processing brain, I never felt pressured or rushed. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
About Dr. Bernard Bulcourf, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1336125848
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bulcourf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bulcourf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bulcourf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bulcourf works at
Dr. Bulcourf speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulcourf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulcourf.
