Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel, PA is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel works at Henderson Family Health Center in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Institute of Nevada
    98 E Lake Mead Pkwy Ste 103, Henderson, NV 89015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 868-0327
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Very compassionate doctor!
    Tadaryl Williams — Sep 06, 2022
    Photo: Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel, PA
    About Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942479233
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel works at Henderson Family Health Center in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bernadette Yalung-Almodiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

