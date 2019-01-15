See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Manchester, CT
Bernadette Quinn, ANP-BC

Bernadette Quinn, ANP-BC

Internal Medicine
3 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bernadette Quinn, ANP-BC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manchester, CT. They graduated from University of Massachusetts and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Bernadette Quinn works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bernadette Quinn
    200 W Center St Ste C3, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 327-5632

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 15, 2019
    Every thing went smoothly
    Kay flannery in Rocky hill, CT — Jan 15, 2019
    About Bernadette Quinn, ANP-BC

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1215233853
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Massachusetts
