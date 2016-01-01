Bernadette Murorunkwere, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bernadette Murorunkwere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bernadette Murorunkwere, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Bernadette Murorunkwere, PMHNP-BC is a Psychotherapist in El Paso, TX.
Bernadette Murorunkwere works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy221 N Kansas St # 700, El Paso, TX 79901 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bernadette Murorunkwere?
About Bernadette Murorunkwere, PMHNP-BC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1063086981
Frequently Asked Questions
Bernadette Murorunkwere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bernadette Murorunkwere works at
Bernadette Murorunkwere has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bernadette Murorunkwere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bernadette Murorunkwere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bernadette Murorunkwere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.