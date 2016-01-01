See All Nurse Midwives in Tacoma, WA
Bernadette Hillson, ARNP

Midwifery
1 (1)
Overview

Bernadette Hillson, ARNP is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Bernadette Hillson works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Pearl Place in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Pearl Place
    6002 Westgate Blvd Ste 150, Tacoma, WA 98406

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Family History of Breast Cancer
Fetal Monitoring
Menopause
Family History of Breast Cancer
Fetal Monitoring
Menopause

Family History of Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Water Birth Delivery Chevron Icon

About Bernadette Hillson, ARNP

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1205801958
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Southern California
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Bernadette Hillson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Bernadette Hillson works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Pearl Place in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Bernadette Hillson’s profile.

Bernadette Hillson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bernadette Hillson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bernadette Hillson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bernadette Hillson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

