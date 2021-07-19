Dr. Dorr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernadette Dorr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bernadette Dorr, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Locations
Tri-c Medical Transportation LLC1000 E Broad St Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 834-0586
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very thoroughly went over my mental health history to reach her conclusions! I definitely recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Bernadette Dorr, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1891144127
Dr. Dorr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorr.
