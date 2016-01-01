Bernadette Dolce accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bernadette Dolce, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bernadette Dolce, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Locations
- 1 259 Bristol St Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 345-5000
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Bernadette Dolce, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831343938
Frequently Asked Questions
