Bernadette Collazo, NP

Family Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Bernadette Collazo, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Bernadette Collazo works at Arrhythmia Associates of South Texas in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MedFirst Primary Care
    5430 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 400, San Antonio, TX 78229
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 28, 2017
    Knowledgeable and friendly. She took the time to answer all my questions and helped me develop a plan to take better care of myself and improve my health. Did not feel rushed at all. She is nice, but direct also. So happy to have her as my primary care provider :)
    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316126162
