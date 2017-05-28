Bernadette Collazo, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bernadette Collazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bernadette Collazo, NP
Overview
Bernadette Collazo, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Bernadette Collazo works at
Locations
MedFirst Primary Care5430 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 400, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 538-2301
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and friendly. She took the time to answer all my questions and helped me develop a plan to take better care of myself and improve my health. Did not feel rushed at all. She is nice, but direct also. So happy to have her as my primary care provider :)
About Bernadette Collazo, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1316126162
Frequently Asked Questions
Bernadette Collazo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Bernadette Collazo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bernadette Collazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Bernadette Collazo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bernadette Collazo.
