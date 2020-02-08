See All Nurse Practitioners in Hot Springs Village, AR
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (6)
Berna Smedley, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs Village, AR. 

Berna Smedley works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Village East in Hot Springs Village, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Village East
    CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Village East
410 Ponce De Leon Dr, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909
(501) 922-1700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Arthritis
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 08, 2020
My appointments with Berna have always been perfect in every way. I moved from Minnesota about 2 and a half years ago to Hot Springs Village after having a really good relationship with my Nurse Practitioner in Minnesota for numerous years. Needless to say I did not expect to replicate the same close relationship I shared with my past Nurse Practitioner here. Berna has a wonderful personality where she listens closely, addresses all your concerns and explains all information in a way that all can understand. Could not ask for more and am thankful that I found this office and Berna!
Kimberly Willis — Feb 08, 2020
Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275638728
Berna Smedley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Berna Smedley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Berna Smedley works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Village East in Hot Springs Village, AR. View the full address on Berna Smedley’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Berna Smedley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Berna Smedley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Berna Smedley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Berna Smedley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

