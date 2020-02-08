Berna Smedley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Berna Smedley, APN
Overview
Berna Smedley, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs Village, AR.
Berna Smedley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Village East410 Ponce De Leon Dr, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909 Directions (501) 922-1700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Berna Smedley?
My appointments with Berna have always been perfect in every way. I moved from Minnesota about 2 and a half years ago to Hot Springs Village after having a really good relationship with my Nurse Practitioner in Minnesota for numerous years. Needless to say I did not expect to replicate the same close relationship I shared with my past Nurse Practitioner here. Berna has a wonderful personality where she listens closely, addresses all your concerns and explains all information in a way that all can understand. Could not ask for more and am thankful that I found this office and Berna!
About Berna Smedley, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275638728
Frequently Asked Questions
Berna Smedley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Berna Smedley works at
6 patients have reviewed Berna Smedley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Berna Smedley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Berna Smedley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Berna Smedley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.