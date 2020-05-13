Bennitta Edmeade, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bennitta Edmeade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bennitta Edmeade, APRN
Bennitta Edmeade, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL.
AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine320 E South St, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (407) 624-4008
Central Florida Internal Medicine401 N Mills Ave Ste C, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 768-1079
Bennitta Edmeade is the gold standard for delivering health care to her patients. When I transferred to this practice I had so many issues; weight, swelling, aching in different parts of my body and ignorant about what to do to help myself feel better. At my 1st visit I explained all of this to her and she LISTENED. She restated what she THOUGHT she heard me say, typing feverishly as she repeated my concerns. Then she told me what medical information she needed from me, in the form of blood work. She said she needed to see me from the inside. She ordered a COMPLETE blood panel and scheduled a follow-up visit for after the results were in. At the follow-up visit, that woman sat down with me, and my husband, who'd endured my complaints about not feeling well, and she explained the results of EVERY piece of the exhaustive blood paneling she'd ordered. I NEVER understood my body like that before. She laid out a plan for how WE would get me feeling better. Today I'm feeling GREAT! She's #1!
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1770956971
