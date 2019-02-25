Benjamin Tobias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Benjamin Tobias is a Physician Assistant in Toledo, OH.
Benjamin Tobias works at
South Toledo Internists Clinic3355 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-5614Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Where to begin, Dr. Tobias is SUCH a great, caring, extremely attentive, and loving doctor. I came to his office while in the midst of a bad anxiety attack, he took he time to sit there with me and talk me through it, he even gave an ekg when I asked. He truly went above and beyond to help me in more ways and I can't say how much I appreciate this man! Unfortunately I just happened to live closer to another doctor through Toledo, and given my situation right now, the closer the better. Love him!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1558802595
