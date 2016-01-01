Benjamin Steele accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Benjamin Steele, PA-C
Benjamin Steele, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Wayne, IN.
Ortho NorthEast5050 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8551Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710395736
Benjamin Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.