Benjamin Shivar accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Benjamin Shivar, PA-C
Overview
Benjamin Shivar, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tallahassee, FL.
Benjamin Shivar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
TMH Physician Partners - Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep1607 Saint James Ct Ste 2, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-8714
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Benjamin Shivar?
About Benjamin Shivar, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1992195184
Frequently Asked Questions
Benjamin Shivar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Benjamin Shivar works at
Benjamin Shivar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Shivar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Shivar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Shivar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.