Benjamin Pellegrin, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Benjamin Pellegrin, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Benjamin Pellegrin works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Autumn Hall in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Autumn Hall
    510 Carolina Bay Dr Ste 110, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1351
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Benjamin Pellegrin, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1336402197
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Primary Care
