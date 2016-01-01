See All Physicians Assistants in Lompoc, CA
Benjamin Olmedo, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Benjamin Olmedo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lompoc, CA. 

Benjamin Olmedo works at Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc in Lompoc, CA with other offices in Solvang, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc
    217 W Central Ave Ste G, Lompoc, CA 93436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 741-5999
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Santa Ynez Valley Health Center
    1992 Old Mission Dr Ste 140, Solvang, CA 93463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 614-5690
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Benjamin Olmedo, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1457617383
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Benjamin Olmedo, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benjamin Olmedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Benjamin Olmedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Benjamin Olmedo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Olmedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Olmedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Olmedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

