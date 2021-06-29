Benjamin Latimer, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benjamin Latimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Benjamin Latimer, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Benjamin Latimer, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Locations
Mayo Clinic Florida4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Latimer was fantastic! He’s caring, took his time with me, made sure all of my questions and concerns were met head on. Great personality! This is why our family LOVES The Mayo Clinic. So many other places will only deal with the specific issue you were coming in to be seen for, but every Dr. in ANY department at Mayo has made sure our family feels well cared for and that all of our questions and concerns are met before leaving. Highly highly recommend Dr. Latimer for any of your Dermatology needs!
About Benjamin Latimer, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1164874970
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Benjamin Latimer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Benjamin Latimer accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Benjamin Latimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Benjamin Latimer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Latimer.
