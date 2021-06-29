See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Benjamin Latimer, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Benjamin Latimer works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Florida
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 (904) 953-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Psoriasis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Psoriasis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2021
    Dr. Latimer was fantastic! He’s caring, took his time with me, made sure all of my questions and concerns were met head on. Great personality! This is why our family LOVES The Mayo Clinic. So many other places will only deal with the specific issue you were coming in to be seen for, but every Dr. in ANY department at Mayo has made sure our family feels well cared for and that all of our questions and concerns are met before leaving. Highly highly recommend Dr. Latimer for any of your Dermatology needs!
    Michelle E. — Jun 29, 2021
    About Benjamin Latimer, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164874970
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Benjamin Latimer, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benjamin Latimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Benjamin Latimer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Benjamin Latimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Benjamin Latimer works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Benjamin Latimer’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Benjamin Latimer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Latimer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Latimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Latimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

