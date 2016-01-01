Benjamin King is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benjamin King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Benjamin King
Overview
Benjamin King is a Physician Assistant in Charleston, SC.
Benjamin King works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Benjamin King?
About Benjamin King
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Male
- 1639523210
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Benjamin King accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Benjamin King using Healthline FindCare.
Benjamin King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Benjamin King works at
Benjamin King has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.