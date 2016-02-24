Benjamin Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Benjamin Johnson, PSY
Overview
Benjamin Johnson, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Renton, WA.
Benjamin Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Progressive Psychological LLC304 Main Ave S Ste 303, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 228-7265
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Benjamin Johnson?
My son, my daughter and I have been seeing him for over 15 years. Or they didn't care about what your were seeing them for all they wanted to do is refer you to someone to put you on medication that mess up your life. He tries to work with you without medication and if the medication is necessary then he will suggest it. The best Dr. I ever had
About Benjamin Johnson, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1891934105
Frequently Asked Questions
Benjamin Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Benjamin Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Benjamin Johnson works at
2 patients have reviewed Benjamin Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.