Benjamin Hillel, RPA-C
Benjamin Hillel, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY.
Locations
Nyc Health Hospitals Coney Island2601 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
He was super professional, extremely knowledgeable, and has a fine "bedside manner."
About Benjamin Hillel, RPA-C
Physician Assistant (PA)
English
1669763744
Benjamin Hillel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Benjamin Hillel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.
