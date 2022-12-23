See All Physicians Assistants in Petoskey, MI
Benjamin Gier, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Benjamin Gier, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Petoskey, MI. 

Benjamin Gier works at Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey in Petoskey, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey
    4170 Cedar Bluff Dr, Petoskey, MI 49770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 833-8145
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 55 ratings
Patient Ratings (55)
5 Star
(46)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(4)
Dec 23, 2022
went in to have Mr. Gier look at something on my ear. He and the other staff member present were very friendly and knowledgeable and a good communicators as well.
— Dec 23, 2022
About Benjamin Gier, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Male
  • Male
Gender
1437528478
  • 1437528478
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Benjamin Gier, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benjamin Gier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Benjamin Gier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Benjamin Gier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Benjamin Gier works at Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey in Petoskey, MI. View the full address on Benjamin Gier’s profile.

55 patients have reviewed Benjamin Gier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Gier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Gier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Gier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

