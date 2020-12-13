Benjamin Garrison II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Benjamin Garrison II, PA
Overview
Benjamin Garrison II, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fredericksburg, VA.
Benjamin Garrison II works at
Locations
Fredericksburg Office125 Olde Greenwich Dr Ste 300, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 374-5599
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garrison was the only Dr. in 25 years, that accurately diagnosed my chronic cough as COPD. He is bright, intelligent and goes that extra mile for his patients.
About Benjamin Garrison II, PA
Frequently Asked Questions
