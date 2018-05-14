See All Chiropractors in Fort Collins, CO
Chiropractic
4.5 (10)
Dr. Benjamin Galyardt, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Collins, CO. 

Dr. Galyardt works at Integrated Family Medicine Pllc in Fort Collins, CO.

    Integrated Family Medicine Pllc
    Integrated Family Medicine Pllc
    110 W Harvard St Ste 2, Fort Collins, CO 80525

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 14, 2018
A HUGE shout out to Dr Galyardt and his team. They are amazing, caring and ever so patient. I have MS and life was getting more and more difficult. Faced with having to take immune suppression drugs with awful side effects I went searching for an alternative. After a surprisingly short amount of time (2 1/2 mo) I have more energy without coffee! My brain fog gone! Incontinence is gone! My neuropathy is subsiding! I rarely trip or drop things any more! My speech is back to a normal pace! Amazing!
Laurie in Fort Collins, CO — May 14, 2018
Specialties
  Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1841387487
