Dr. Galyardt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Galyardt, DC
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Galyardt, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Collins, CO.
Dr. Galyardt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Integrated Family Medicine Pllc110 W Harvard St Ste 2, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 282-1173
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galyardt?
A HUGE shout out to Dr Galyardt and his team. They are amazing, caring and ever so patient. I have MS and life was getting more and more difficult. Faced with having to take immune suppression drugs with awful side effects I went searching for an alternative. After a surprisingly short amount of time (2 1/2 mo) I have more energy without coffee! My brain fog gone! Incontinence is gone! My neuropathy is subsiding! I rarely trip or drop things any more! My speech is back to a normal pace! Amazing!
About Dr. Benjamin Galyardt, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1841387487
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galyardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galyardt works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Galyardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galyardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galyardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galyardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.