Benjamin Farkas, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
5 (73)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Benjamin Farkas, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Cockeysville, MD. 

Benjamin Farkas works at Advanced Dermatology - Cockeysville in Cockeysville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology - Cockeysville
    10153 York Rd Ste 104, Cockeysville, MD 21030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 541-5246
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 73 ratings
Patient Ratings (73)
5 Star
(69)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 20, 2022
I've been seeing Ben for about three years, and he's always professional, knowledgeable, helpful and explains technical medical issues in a way that is very understandable. His exam is thorough, and I feel confident with his diagnosis following my annual exam. I highly recommend Ben Farkas to anyone in need of dermatology care.
Bill Bryson — Dec 20, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Benjamin Farkas, PA-C
About Benjamin Farkas, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1346343647
Frequently Asked Questions

Benjamin Farkas, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benjamin Farkas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Benjamin Farkas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Benjamin Farkas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Benjamin Farkas works at Advanced Dermatology - Cockeysville in Cockeysville, MD. View the full address on Benjamin Farkas’s profile.

73 patients have reviewed Benjamin Farkas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Farkas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Farkas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Farkas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

