Benjamin Domingo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Benjamin Domingo, FNP-C
Overview
Benjamin Domingo, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Syracuse, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 University Pl, Syracuse, NY 13244 Directions (315) 443-9001
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Benjamin Domingo, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902948086
