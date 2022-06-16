See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbia, MD
Benjamin Dahunsi, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Benjamin Dahunsi, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MD. 

Benjamin Dahunsi works at Chase Brexton Health Services in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chase Brexton Health Care
    5500 Knoll North Dr Ste 370, Columbia, MD 21045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 837-2050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bipolar I Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 16, 2022
    As a minority looking for a psychiatrist/NP Pyscharitrist, I was finding it difficult to find someone who could understand my background and upbringing and relate to how it plays a part in my adult ADHD. I felt that Ben was very easy to connect with and could tell he had my best interest in mind. The sessions feel more as collaborative session on how to improve rather than a lecture/static back and forth conversation. I would recommend Ben to anyone who is looking to treat their ADHD (especially if you are a minority looking to find a care specialist who understands the impact of different cultural upbringings and their role in adulthood)
    K Mani — Jun 16, 2022
    About Benjamin Dahunsi, PMHNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1225535206
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Benjamin Dahunsi, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benjamin Dahunsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Benjamin Dahunsi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Benjamin Dahunsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Benjamin Dahunsi works at Chase Brexton Health Services in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Benjamin Dahunsi’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Benjamin Dahunsi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Dahunsi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Dahunsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Dahunsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

