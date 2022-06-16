Benjamin Dahunsi, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benjamin Dahunsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Benjamin Dahunsi, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Benjamin Dahunsi, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MD.
Benjamin Dahunsi works at
Locations
-
1
Chase Brexton Health Care5500 Knoll North Dr Ste 370, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 837-2050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Benjamin Dahunsi?
As a minority looking for a psychiatrist/NP Pyscharitrist, I was finding it difficult to find someone who could understand my background and upbringing and relate to how it plays a part in my adult ADHD. I felt that Ben was very easy to connect with and could tell he had my best interest in mind. The sessions feel more as collaborative session on how to improve rather than a lecture/static back and forth conversation. I would recommend Ben to anyone who is looking to treat their ADHD (especially if you are a minority looking to find a care specialist who understands the impact of different cultural upbringings and their role in adulthood)
About Benjamin Dahunsi, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225535206
Frequently Asked Questions
Benjamin Dahunsi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Benjamin Dahunsi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Benjamin Dahunsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Benjamin Dahunsi works at
4 patients have reviewed Benjamin Dahunsi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Dahunsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Dahunsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Dahunsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.