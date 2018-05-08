Dr. Bushman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Bushman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Bushman, PHD is a Psychologist in Tucson, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
7465 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715
Directions
(520) 861-9300
Wednesday8:00am - 9:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bushman?
My wife and I found Dr. Ben Bushman to have the highest standards of conduct and professionalism. Keen of insight, he helped us through a myriad of fronts to put us on the path to better emotional and relationship health. We found Ben Bushman to be someone we looked forward to meeting with, and always felt we had learned something valuable after our meetings. He is in serious demand for trauma situations, which takes him away from local practice at times. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Benjamin Bushman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1447337795
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bushman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bushman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bushman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bushman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bushman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bushman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.