Benjamin Baker, PA
Overview
Benjamin Baker, PA is a Physician Assistant in Medford, OR.
Benjamin Baker works at
Locations
Rogue Community Health Center19 Myrtle St, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 773-3863Monday7:45am - 6:00pmTuesday7:45am - 6:00pmWednesday7:45am - 6:00pmThursday7:45am - 6:00pmFriday7:45am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Really helped me during a difficult time.
About Benjamin Baker, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1134533128
Frequently Asked Questions
Benjamin Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Benjamin Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Benjamin Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.