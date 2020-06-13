See All Ophthalmologists in Lutherville, MD
Dr. Benjamin Azman, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Azman, OD

Cornea & External Diseases
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Azman, OD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They graduated from State University of New York / College of Optometry.

Dr. Azman works at Azman Eye Care Specialists in Lutherville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Azman Eye Care Specialists
    2219 York Rd Ste 101, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Testing
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Testing
Astigmatism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Davis Vision
    • Spectera
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Azman?

    Jun 13, 2020
    My mother saw Dr. Ben for dry eye treatment and his bedside manner was amazing. He was so caring and soft spoken to my mother (88 years old). The Azman eye docs are both truly exceptional.
    Sandy — Jun 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Azman, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Benjamin Azman, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Azman to family and friends

    Dr. Azman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Azman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Benjamin Azman, OD.

    About Dr. Benjamin Azman, OD

    Specialties
    • Cornea & External Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699156083
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / College of Optometry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Azman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Azman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azman works at Azman Eye Care Specialists in Lutherville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Azman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Azman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Benjamin Azman, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.