Benjamin Armando accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Benjamin Armando, PA
Overview
Benjamin Armando, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, PA.
Benjamin Armando works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hermitage Pediatrics Center2395 Garden Way, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 981-2522
-
2
Neshannock Specialty Office2526 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 654-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Benjamin Armando?
About Benjamin Armando, PA
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1972086262
Frequently Asked Questions
Benjamin Armando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Benjamin Armando works at
Benjamin Armando has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Armando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Armando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Armando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.