Orthopedic Surgery
Overview

Benjamin Armando, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, PA. 

Benjamin Armando works at Steward Specialty Care in Hermitage, PA with other offices in New Castle, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hermitage Pediatrics Center
    2395 Garden Way, Hermitage, PA 16148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 981-2522
  2. 2
    Neshannock Specialty Office
    2526 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 654-3010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
  • Trumbull Regional Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Benjamin Armando, PA

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972086262
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Benjamin Armando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Benjamin Armando has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Armando.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Armando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Armando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

