See All Physicians Assistants in West Columbia, SC
Benjamin Addy, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Benjamin Addy, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5 (110)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Benjamin Addy, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in West Columbia, SC. 

Benjamin Addy works at Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia
    3574 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 805-5684

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 110 ratings
Patient Ratings (110)
5 Star
(107)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Benjamin Addy?

Dec 22, 2022
Ben is always fantastic when I visit. I highly recommend him to anybody looking for a derm practice.
— Dec 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Benjamin Addy, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Benjamin Addy, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Benjamin Addy to family and friends

Benjamin Addy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Benjamin Addy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Benjamin Addy, PA-C.

About Benjamin Addy, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1831520782
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • The Citadel
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Benjamin Addy, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benjamin Addy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Benjamin Addy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Benjamin Addy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Benjamin Addy works at Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Benjamin Addy’s profile.

110 patients have reviewed Benjamin Addy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Addy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Addy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Addy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.