Benito Lopez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benito Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Benito Lopez, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Benito Lopez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Rio Grande Valley.
Benito Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
RGV Endocrine Center, McAllen, TX1900 S Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-6667Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Vdecc4113 Crosspoint Blvd # 11, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 603-1555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Medicare
- Superior HealthPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Benito Lopez?
Excellent, excellent. The best in the Rio Grande Valley. Great bed side manners, plus he is very knowledgeable with his practice.
About Benito Lopez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033640685
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Rio Grande Valley
- Texas A&M University Kingsville
Frequently Asked Questions
Benito Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Benito Lopez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Benito Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Benito Lopez works at
Benito Lopez speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Benito Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benito Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benito Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benito Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.