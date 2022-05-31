See All Physicians Assistants in McAllen, TX
Benito Lopez, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Benito Lopez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Rio Grande Valley.

Benito Lopez works at RGV Endocrine Center, McAllen, TX in McAllen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    RGV Endocrine Center, McAllen, TX
    1900 S Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 687-6667
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Vdecc
    4113 Crosspoint Blvd # 11, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 603-1555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Medicare
    • Superior HealthPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 31, 2022
    Excellent, excellent. The best in the Rio Grande Valley. Great bed side manners, plus he is very knowledgeable with his practice.
    Luis Rene Guzman — May 31, 2022
    About Benito Lopez, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033640685
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas At Rio Grande Valley
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University Kingsville
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Benito Lopez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benito Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Benito Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Benito Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Benito Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benito Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benito Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benito Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

