Overview

Dr. Ben Leonard, OD is an Optometrist in Calvert City, KY. They specialize in Optometry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marshall County Hospital.



Dr. Leonard works at Clarkson Eyecare in Calvert City, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.