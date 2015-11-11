Overview

Dr. Ben Kemker, DC is a Chiropractor in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Kemker works at Kemker Family Chiropractic in Bartlett, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.