See All Chiropractors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Ben Beeler, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ben Beeler, DC

Chiropractic Sports Medicine
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ben Beeler, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Beeler works at Eastern Oklahoma Wellness Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    61st and Mingo office
    6117 S Mingo Rd Ste C, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 615-3433

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Radiculopathy
Acupuncture
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Radiculopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Extremity Injuries Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Beeler?

    Jul 16, 2020
    Dr Beeler and Dr Bradley are both amazing
    — Jul 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ben Beeler, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ben Beeler, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beeler to family and friends

    Dr. Beeler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Beeler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ben Beeler, DC.

    About Dr. Ben Beeler, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205939444
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Parker College of Chiropractic
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ben Beeler, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beeler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beeler works at Eastern Oklahoma Wellness Center in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Beeler’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Beeler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beeler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ben Beeler, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.