Dr. Belkis Perez, OD
Overview
Dr. Belkis Perez, OD is an Optometrist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
CorrectVision Laser Institute1 SW 129th Ave Ste 209, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 442-1133
CorrectVision Laser Institute1801 N University Dr Ste 102, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 442-1133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Oculofacial Institute2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 201, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 442-1133
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had my vision checked with Dr. Perez and she was gentle and thorough. She explained everything in detail and I was even considering having LASIK. She had the time to do an evaluation and she was honest and forthcoming with my anticipated results. I truly would recommend her services for anyone looking for a Good Optometrist.
About Dr. Belkis Perez, OD
- Optometry
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
