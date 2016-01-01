See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Winchester, VA
Belinda Booker, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Belinda Booker, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winchester, VA. 

Belinda Booker works at Free Clinic of the Northern Shenandoah Valley in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Winchester Free Medical Clinic
    301 N Cameron St Ste 100, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 536-1680

Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    About Belinda Booker, NP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114013422
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Belinda Booker, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Belinda Booker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Belinda Booker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Belinda Booker accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Belinda Booker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Belinda Booker works at Free Clinic of the Northern Shenandoah Valley in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Belinda Booker’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Belinda Booker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Belinda Booker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Belinda Booker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Belinda Booker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

