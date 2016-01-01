Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belinda Richardson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Belinda Richardson, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Richardson works at
Locations
Grace For Life Counseling and Consulting Associate4940 Broadway Ste 213, San Antonio, TX 78209 DirectionsTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Grace For Life Counseling and Consulting Associate8930 Fourwinds Dr Ste 200, Windcrest, TX 78239 Directions (210) 778-8256
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Belinda Richardson, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1275866469
Education & Certifications
- City University NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
