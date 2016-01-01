Belinda Orden accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Belinda Orden, APRN
Overview
Belinda Orden, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Belinda Orden works at
Locations
Ipc Hospitalists7391 W Charleston Blvd Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 304-2144
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Belinda Orden, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902150840
Frequently Asked Questions
Belinda Orden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Belinda Orden works at
