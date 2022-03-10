See All Nurse Practitioners in Manhasset, NY
Belinda Narine, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Belinda Narine, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Belinda Narine, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Manhasset, NY. 

Belinda Narine works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Alina Alayev, NP
Alina Alayev, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Shonette M Miller Costen, NP
Shonette M Miller Costen, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
6 (43)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    NSUH - Dept of Ob/Gyn
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 406-3400
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Belinda Narine?

    Mar 10, 2022
    Belinda makes you feel very comfortable with both her pleasant demeanor and extensive psychiatric medication knowledge during appts. Really listens to input and concerns with different treatment types and has explained the potential risks and benefits to me really well and left me confident in the treatment plan. Reasonably conservative with making changes one at a time and starting low with dosing to minimize side effects which I appreciate.
    — Mar 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Belinda Narine, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Belinda Narine, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Belinda Narine to family and friends

    Belinda Narine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Belinda Narine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Belinda Narine, NP.

    About Belinda Narine, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750647459
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Belinda Narine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Belinda Narine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Belinda Narine works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY. View the full address on Belinda Narine’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Belinda Narine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Belinda Narine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Belinda Narine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Belinda Narine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Belinda Narine, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.